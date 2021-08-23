Man accused of seven-figure scam against employer Santander faces 68 counts of fraud

Ciaran Brendan Barr is accused of multiple offences against his former employer Santander.

The 39-year-old, of Mount Eagles Close in south-west Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

He is charged with 66 counts of fraud by abuse of position, and two further frauds by false representation.

Santander

It is alleged that he caused a loss to Santander in relation to applications for banking services made on behalf of companies and individuals.

The charges cover a period from March 2013 to February 2018.

A second man, 51-year-old Stephen Donald of Carrick Road in Loughbrickland, Co Down, faces two counts of fraud by false representation.

Defence lawyers did not contest prosecution submissions that they have a prima facie case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Mark McGarrity granted an application to have the accused returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Both men were released on continuing bail, with two barristers set to represent Barr due to the scale of the case.

Defence counsel Barry Gibson explained to the court: “It’s a major fraud investigation, the sums involved are millions (of pounds).”

