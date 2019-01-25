Man admits causing bruising to young daughter

A man inflicted injuries to his one-year-old daughter by squeezing her head while she was crying, the High Court heard on Friday.

The 24-year-old has admitted causing the bruising at their north Antrim home, a judge was told. He was refused bail.

Prosecutors said the baby was admitted to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine with facial bruising in November last year.

Medical staff believed her injuries were due to the sustained application of some sort of force to her head.

No explanation was given at that stage by either parent.

But a Crown lawyer said the mother later claimed her partner would sometimes shout at their daughter, call her names and took little to do with her.

“She stated that his temper goes from 0 to 100 in seconds,” the barrister said.

The mother alleged the accused had been left alone with their child for up to 30 minutes.

When she returned the baby was crying and she believed he had done something to hurt her, the court heard.

The man was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to the prosecution he made admissions to his partner in a recorded phone call from custody.

During their conversation he allegedly stated: “She was crying and I put my hands, one on the right hand side and one on the left side, and just held her head.

“I must have squeezed and didn’t realise I was f****** squeezing.”

Declan Quinn, defending, said his client was planning to make admissions before the recorded conversation emerged.

“What he’s saying is that he cannot understand why he squeezed this child when she was crying, but he accepts the actus reus (act).”

Despite being told the man’s partner is supporting him and prepared to lodge a £1,000 surety, Mr Justice Colton ruled he must remain in custody.