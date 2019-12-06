Man admits causing death of ‘Good Samaritan’ who gave him a home

A man who stabbed and battered to death the ‘Good Samaritan’ Fermanagh woman who took him in has pleaded guilty to her killing.

Joseph Dolan (29)-year-old, of no fixed abode, was due to go on trial in Dungannon on Monday accused of murdering the 59-year-old Pauline Kilkenny at her isolated bunglow, sometime between the November 4 and 16, 2018, stealing her Fiat Panda car, and implicating his former girlfriend in the killing.

However, on Friday defence QC James Gallagher asked for Cavan man Dolan, who has previous convictions for violence, to be re-arraigned before the Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

When the murder charge was put to Dolan, he replied simply, “Not guilty to murder ... but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility”.

Prosecution QC Ciraran Murphy told Mr Justice Colton that they had the opportunity of considering psychiatric reports, and on the balance of those reports his manslaughter plea was accepted.

However, Mr Murphy added that they may be an addendum report, as there was the question of Dolan’s level of danger, which may also require oral evidence from one or other of the doctors.

Mr Justice Colton, who remanded Dolan back into custody for sentencing in the New Year, said having seen reports he could “well see the merit and sense of the approach taken in this case”.

Throughout the short proceeding Dolan sat in the dock with his head down, and on being led out of court did not look in the direction of the public gallery just feet away, where Ms Kilknenny’s sisters and brother-in-law and other family members were sitting.

No details surrounding the killing of Ms Kilkenny were given, however, it is understood she was stabbed up to 30 times, and battered in her isolated home, a mile off the Cornacully Road, halfway between Belcoo and Garrison.

Among the horrific wounds believed to have been inflicted were eight stab wounds to her head and neck, two to the right side of her torso and 20 stab wounds to her back. She also suffered a number of serious head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Ms Kilkenny, a keen animal lover, who often took in strays to care for, was found by her sister, after concerns were raised when she did not show up for work, after she had booked off a few days from Lilley’s Centra on the Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen, where she had worked for the previous two years.

She had provided a home for Dolan, who had returned from the Irish Republic, where he had 27 previous convictions.

In January 2013 he was sentenced to three years for robbery and for beating a Drogheda pensioner “as hard as he could” with his the victim’s umbrella, and later stabbing a taxi driver.

Dolan, who threatened the driver that he would slit his throat, ended up stabbing him a number of times when he struggled with him.

The taxi driver was later treated for puncture wounds to the back of his neck and shoulder.