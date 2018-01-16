Man admits Christmas Eve assault on ambulance worker

A Co Down man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an ambulance worker on Christmas Eve.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, 25-year-old Kristopher Graham Cairns, from Old Market Square in the town, pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting a male ambulance worker on December 24 last year.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned passing sentence for a pre-sentence report and warned Cairns it was for him to “chase probation, not the other way around” if he wasn’t contacted about their report.

Freeing Cairns on bail, the judge imposed a total ban on having, buying or consuming alcohol and ordered him to come back to court on February 13 for sentencing.