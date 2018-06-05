Man admits giving fatal heroin overdose to friend

A Lithuanian man has admitted killing his friend in a heroin overdose.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court alongside an interpreter, 33-year-old Mantas Cepas pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his friend Stephen Millington on January 17 and supplying class A heroin on the same date.

Cepas, currently in custody but with an address on Cowan Street in Newry, denied two other offences of possessing heroin and having the class A drug with intent to supply.

Following the mixed pleas, Judge Melody McReynolds adjourned the case to Wednesday to ascertain the prosecution attitude on whether a trial will be required on the outstanding charges.

The charges arise after 51-year-old Mr Millington died of a drug overdose at a flat on the Dublin Road in the city.

A detective constable told an earlier court hearing that at 1.49am, police were called to the flat after a report of a suspected drug overdose and found Mr Millington unconscious on the bathroom floor.

The officers performed first aid until the ambulance service arrived but tragically, he was pronounced dead at 3.30am.

The officer revealed that when the officers arrived, Cepas was found with a syringe in his hand while a female witness claimed she saw him administer heroin into the arm of the dead man with the syringe.

Arrested and interviewed, Cepas claimed the deceased gave him £40 to purchase drugs and, unable to inject himself, he asked the defendant to inject him so he injected him on the left arm at the joint.

He told police he asked Mr Millington if he was ok and he replied it was “good stuff”, but at this stage he collapsed so in an effort to revive him, Cepas said he threw water on his face and performed CPR while his phone was used to call police.

The court heard that the defendant and deceased were friends engaged in voluntary drug taking which Mr Millington had paid for while Cepas acted as a courier.

“There was a drinking binge for a couple of days and this was the culmination of it,” claimed a defence barrister, adding that Cepas was “very upset” at the loss of his friend.