Man admits rape and sex abuse of young girl

A Newcastle man has pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.

Standing handcuffed in the dock of Downpatrick Crown Court, 59-year-old Gary Talbot entered guilty pleas to all but one of the sex offences against him.

Talbot confessed to 15 offences including two counts each of rape, gross indecency with a child and indecent assault along with six offences of “taking or permitting to be taken” indecent photos of a child.

All the offences were committed on dates unknown between January 1 2001 and October 6 2003 when the victim was aged between two and five-years-old.

He also confessed to three counts of distributing indecent images of a child in May 2011 but denied one count of sexually assaulting the same victim on a date unknown between July 21 2012 and July 21 2014.

His wife, 58-year-old Heather Talbot, standing alongside him in the dock with a prison officer separating them, denied all of the 12 offences she faced.

She denied aiding and abetting, counselling and procuring her husband in the rapes and further offences of indecent assault, gross indecency and six offences relating to “taking or permitting to be taken” indecent photos of a child.

As their respective pleas were announced, Gary Talbot looked to his solicitor for guidance as each count was put. Two women in the public gallery wept quietly.

It took the clerk 10 minutes to put all of the charges to the defendants and following the arraignment, prosecuting counsel Laura Ievers told Judge Piers Grant that “even with the narrowed issues” given Mr Talbot’s confessions, she estimated the trial would last two weeks.

She added that the case “would benefit from a review” before any prospective trial date would be set.

Remanding the couple back into custody and ordering Mr Talbot to now sign the police sex offenders register, Judge Grant said he would review the case on February 28.

Previous courts have heard claims that Heather Talbot allegedly bought stockings and underwear for the infant female before her husband raped her.

There have also been claims the police uncovered photographic evidence in their former home at Kinghill Avenue in Newcastle, Co Down, that showed Gary Talbot and his wife engaging in sexual acts, including rape, with the little girl.

When the married couple first appeared in court almost a year ago, a detective constable told the court the couples’ home was initially searched October in 2017 when a number of devices, computers and a laptop were seized.

The officer revealed that when the devices were examined, “a number of digital images were found which clearly show Gary and Heather Talbot engaging in sexual activity with a child two-four-years-old at their home address”.

In his interviews, Talbot admitted “making a collection of sexy videos ... admitted rape, sexually assaulting and gross indecency with the child”.

He further confessed “that his wife was present” during some incidents and “could’ve taken some of the photos,” some of which he distributed to “like-minded individuals in chat rooms”.

When Heather Talbot was questioned by police, “she stated that she had gone with her husband to purchase the dressing up outfits for the victim and that he had discussed with her prior to that that he had fantasised about children,” revealed the detective.

Heather Talbot also admitted to “dressing the victim for her husband” but claimed she left the room so “did not know what happened after that between her husband and the victim”.

In relation to chat logs found on the couples’ computer, the detective said Mrs Talbot admitted she had accessed “adult swinging websites with her husband and would use fake names on the sites”, but claimed the logs with discussions about the sexual abuse of children “were all written by her husband or that he had distributed the images, not her”.