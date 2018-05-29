Man admits ‘sectarian’ biting off part of an ear during Twelfth

A Belfast man has pleaded guilty to biting off part of a man’s ear in a “sectarian” attack during Twelfth of July celebrations almost three years ago.

Danny McAree, 43, of Hamill Street in the city, was due to go on trial on Tuesday at Belfast Crown Court, accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding his victim with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

McAree had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier arraignment hearing.

But before a jury was sworn in, his defence counsel John McCrudden QC asked Judge Geoffrey Miller QC to have McAree arraigned on a second and less serious count of wounding.

When the second charge was put to him, McAree pleaded guilty.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that “following consultation with the injured party, the police and the Public Prosecution Service, that guilty plea is acceptable to the Crown. I would ask that the first count of wounding with intent to be left on the books”.

He said that he would have a victim impact statement prepared for the sentencing hearing next month.

The lawyer added that he would be “asking for some proper professional photographs to be taken to show the extent of the injury sustained” to the victim’s ear.

During a pre-trial hearing, the court heard that there was a “sectarian” overtone to the assault which took place during the Twelfth of July celebrations in 2015.

The judge heard that reference was made to the victim being called “English’’ and that he should “go back home”.

Judge Miller ordered the preparation of pre-sentence reports by the Probation Service ahead of sentencing on June 27.

Releasing McAree on continuing bail, the judge told the defendant: “Do not take that as an indication of how you will ultimately be dealt with.’’