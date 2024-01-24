Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Read more: Sadness at death of Belfast Zoo's Delilah, one of the oldest gorillas in the world - she shot to fame in the 1970s in the BBC's "Animal Magic" with Johnny Morris

PSNI Inspector Hutchinson said: “Officers, including our Neighbourhood Policing Team , District Support Team and Tactical Support Group, carried out planned searches at two properties this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These searches were conducted in both the Hill Crest area and Sherwood Park area of Bangor.

PSNI back

"A number of items were seized during these searches, including a suspected imitation firearm, a sum of cash, and a quantity of Class B drugs.

"A 54 year-old man and a 57 year-old woman were arrested at the Sherwood Park property, for offences including possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries”.Inspector Hutchinson added: “Our determination to remove such substances and items from our streets, by prosecuting those who make their living by dealing drugs continues, and this is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of the work of our teams who make it possible.“The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented, and together we can stop it.