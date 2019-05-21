Man and woman charged after robbery of taxi driver

A man and a woman, both in their thirties, are due in court today following the robbery of a taxi driver in the Shankill Road area of Belfast yesterday, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

PSNI

“Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 21.”

The spokesperson added: “As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”