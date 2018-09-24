Man and woman seriously injured in assault near hotel

A man and woman sustained serious injuries after they were assaulted outside a Northern Ireland hotel on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane at approximately 3am on Saturday.

The assault has been described as "serious" by the PSNI and involved a group of several people.

The man received multiple stitches to a serious head wound and further treatment to the inside of his mouth. A female victim also suffered a facial injury.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the Fir Trees at the time and who saw any of this incident to make contact with us by ringing 101 and quoting police reference 196 of 22/09/2018."