Man armed with hammer threatens shop staff

Staff at a newsagents in north Belfast were threatened by a man wielding a hammer during an attempted robbery last night, Friday, May 11.

Two males entered the shop on Cavehill Road, close to the junction of North Circular Road, shortly before 7pm and demanded money from staff.

Both males had their faces covered and one was armed with a hammer.

One was wearing all dark clothing with his hood up, while the other was dressed in navy bottoms and a white hooded top.

When staff and customers intervened, the pair made off empty handed.

They left the scene in a silver Ford Fiesta car which had been stolen in the east Belfast area the previous night.

The car was later observed being driven in west Belfast and a 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

He remains in police custody.

According to the PSNI, no one was hurt during the attempted robbery, but the shop owner and customers were left shocked.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1112 of 11/05/18.