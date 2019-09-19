Man armed with 'large knife' enters N.I. home - male occupant sustains deep cut to leg

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was attacked in his home by an unkown male armed with what police describe as a "large knife".

The aggravated burglary occurred at a residential premises in the Mayflower Street area of east Belfast on Wednesday evening.

Mayflower Street, Belfast. (Photo: Google Street View)

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said the injured man was taken to hospital but explained his injuries are not life-threatening.

“Shortly after 6:20pm, it was reported to police that an unknown male entered a house in the area armed with a large knife.

"A man in his 20s inside the property at that time received a laceration to his left leg during the incident.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury which is not believed to be life threatening."

D.I. Brennan urged anyone with information to contact the P.S.N.I.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1670 18/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said D.I. Brennan.