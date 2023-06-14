News you can trust since 1737
Police have arrested a man armed with a knife after a report that he was seen walking along a street in Coleraine today.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST
When asked about the incident, a PSNI spokesman confirmed that ‘Police in Coleraine have arrested a 23-year-old man following the report of a man being armed with a knife in the Bushmills Road area this morning’.

He added that the man ‘remains in custody at this time’.