Man arrested after a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen in creeper burglary in the Hilden View area of Lisburn
In a statement, Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 2:30am, it was reported that a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen after entry was gained to a property in the area and keys for the vehicle were taken.
"A sum of cash and a wallet were also taken during the incident, with the vehicle later found in the Moyard Park area of Belfast a short time later.
“As part of the ongoing investigation, officers conducted a search of a property in the Glenavy area on Wednesday 7th February and a number of items were recovered during the search including mobile phones.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”
