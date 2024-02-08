Man arrested after a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen in creeper burglary in the Hilden View area of Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 2:30am, it was reported that a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen after entry was gained to a property in the area and keys for the vehicle were taken.

"A sum of cash and a wallet were also taken during the incident, with the vehicle later found in the Moyard Park area of Belfast a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of the ongoing investigation, officers conducted a search of a property in the Glenavy area on Wednesday 7th February and a number of items were recovered during the search including mobile phones.