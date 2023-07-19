In a statement, Inspector Carey said: “We received a report that at approximately 10.15pm last night, Tuesday 18th July and sometime overnight, that two properties in the Dromore Street area of east Belfast had been broken into.

“Just before 2.40am, this morning, Wednesday 19th July, a further report was received that a man had gained access to the garage of a property in the nearby Loopland Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of theft and burglary.

Stock shot of burglar

“He remains in custody at this time where he is also being questioned in relation to a number of other offences.

“Enquiries are continuing in order to establish what has been taken from each of the addresses and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of 18/07/23.

“Our priority will always be to protect the local community and detect those who commit crime and bring them before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should any member of the public have concerns about criminality in their local area, we would ask them to please share it with police by calling us on 101.