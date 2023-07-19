News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested after a number of burglaries in East Belfast

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man following a number of burglaries in east Belfast.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

In a statement, Inspector Carey said: “We received a report that at approximately 10.15pm last night, Tuesday 18th July and sometime overnight, that two properties in the Dromore Street area of east Belfast had been broken into.

“Just before 2.40am, this morning, Wednesday 19th July, a further report was received that a man had gained access to the garage of a property in the nearby Loopland Gardens.

“Officers attended and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of theft and burglary.

Stock shot of burglarStock shot of burglar
“He remains in custody at this time where he is also being questioned in relation to a number of other offences.

“Enquiries are continuing in order to establish what has been taken from each of the addresses and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of 18/07/23.

“Our priority will always be to protect the local community and detect those who commit crime and bring them before the courts.

“Should any member of the public have concerns about criminality in their local area, we would ask them to please share it with police by calling us on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”