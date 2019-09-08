Man arrested after bomb found close to police station

A man has been arrested under terrorism laws after a bomb was discovered following a security alert in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI responded to a suspicious object in the Church View area of Strabane yesterday morning.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the device was left close to Strabane police station.

A police spokesperson said: “The object has now been confirmed as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).”

“A male was arrested under the Terrorism Act during the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

“There are no further details at present.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “There is no place for these criminals on the streets of our town. Those who planted a viable explosive device in a built up residential area were reckless with the lives of the elderly people and families who live here. They need to get off our streets and get off the back of people living here.”

He continued: “Thanks to the residents who discovered the device and the actions of police we aren’t dealing with a tragedy this morning. But those responsible must be flushed out of this community and they should face justice for their attempt to murder and maim our friends and neighbours.

“There is a duty on anyone who has any information about this to come forward to police as soon as possible. The people behind this will do it again, they will put the lives of people in our community at risk. We all have to take a stand and stop them.”