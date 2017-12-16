Man arrested after burglary

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a burglary in the early hours of this mornin at a property in the Glenhead Avenue area of Dunmurry.

A police spokesperson said “Following a call from a concerned member of the public, officers arrested a male who was in possession of items believed to have been stolen from a property in the area. He is currently in custody.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter and urge that anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighbourhood leading up to Christmas to contact us on 101.”