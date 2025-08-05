Man arrested after car driven erratically before package thrown from moving vehicle during top and search

Police in west Belfast have arrested a man following the stop and search of a vehicle on Monday, August 4.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "District Support Team officers were on patrol in the Stewartstown Road area shortly after 8.05pm when they observed a vehicle being driven erratically before the driver was seen throwing an item out of the window.

"The driver initially failed to stop for police but stopped a short time later in the Laurelbank area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

"Searches were conducted and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.

"The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being an unaccompanied L driver, no L plates, using a motor vehicle without insurance, taking a motor vehicle without authority, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time. "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1624 4/8/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.