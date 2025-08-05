Man arrested after car driven erratically before package thrown from moving vehicle during top and search
Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "District Support Team officers were on patrol in the Stewartstown Road area shortly after 8.05pm when they observed a vehicle being driven erratically before the driver was seen throwing an item out of the window.
"The driver initially failed to stop for police but stopped a short time later in the Laurelbank area.
"Searches were conducted and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.
"The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being an unaccompanied L driver, no L plates, using a motor vehicle without insurance, taking a motor vehicle without authority, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time. "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1624 4/8/25."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/