Man arrested after car stolen and set alight

Police arrested a 32-year-old man yesterday evening on suspicion of a number of offences in Co Antrim.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “The arrest follows reports of a silver Hyundai being stolen from the Larne Leisure Centre carpark at around 5pm yesterday evening (May 2). The car was then abandoned on the Ballyrickard Road area of Larne and set alight.

“The man was later arrested at the Kilwaughter service station on the Belfast Road on suspicion of a number of offences including arson, theft and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle where he remains in police custody helping police with their enquiries.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace added; “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or seen a male driving the vehicle to contact them on 101, quoting reference 899 02/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”