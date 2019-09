A man currently remains in custody following an aggravated burglary in the Ballybracken Road area of Doagh yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have arrested a 28-year-old man following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Ballybracken Road area of Doagh on Wednesday afternoon (September 4).

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, common assault and possession of Class B drugs and he currently remains in custody.”