Man arrested after dog killed in hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man in Londonderry after a family pet was killed in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in the Galliagh estate on Thursday at around 1pm, when a dog was struck and killed by a vehicle at the bottom of Fern Park.

Police said the vehicle then made off at speed up Fern Park and across Leafair field towards Glencaw Park.

On Friday, police located and seized a silver Toyota Corolla Versom which is suspected to have been involved in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We also arrested a male in connection with the matter and are continuing to investigate this heartless act vigorously.”

On Friday, a post on the Pet FBI Facebook page stated that the dog, named Casper, had been left paralysed as a result of the incident and had to be put to sleep.

It added: “To say our family is devastated is an understatement, my son has quite a few medical problems and this we dog was like a therapy dog for him as well as his best friend, you never seen one without the other.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.