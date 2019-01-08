Man arrested after early morning PSNI operation recovers stolen car

A man has been arrested after PSNI crews from across Armagh flooded the area to locate a stolen car.

It followed a number of burlaries in the Portadown area in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for information about serious assault

The first burglary happened at around 3.15am in Bachelors Walk.

And in the second burglary at Margretta Park a vehicle was stolen.

Police believe two men were involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Every free crew in the district came to flood the area.

“Even Armagh and Newry crews got in on the action.”

A vehicle was later found and recovered intact.

Police said a man was identified and arrested for both incidents plus possession of drugs.

“If you saw anything that could help, or have dash cam footage of the area and potentially passed a silver Audi A3, JIG 241, please call 101 and speak to our detectives. Incident 129 of today.”