Man arrested after fire at Belfast property

A man has been arrested by police investigating a suspected arson at a property in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

The 33-year-old was detained following the discovery of the fire around 7.30am on Sunday (September 1) and is being questioned.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “At approximately 7.30am, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported a fire at a unoccupied property in the Herbert Street area of north Belfast.

“Police attended along with the NIFRS, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate and so we are treating it as arson.

“A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.”

DI Brennan added: “Anyone with information in relation to this incident should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 565 of 01/09/19.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.