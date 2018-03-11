Man arrested after four people stabbed in Co Down

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in which four people were stabbed in Saintfield in the early hours of this morning.

One woman is in a serious but stable condition after the incident that happened in the Queens Park area of the town.

Inspector Henry said “It was reported that at approximately 3:40 am a male attacked several people at a property with a knife causing injuries to three men and one woman.

“All the victims then taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries where the woman remains in a serious but stable condition.

“It is believed the male who carried out in the attack made off in a blue Volvo c70 registration K9 NES.

“Police have arrested a 46 year old male in relation to this. He remains in custody at this time but police would be interested if anyone who has seen the vehicle mentioned contacts them immediately.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 267 11/03/2018. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”