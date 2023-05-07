News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested after ‘gunman holds hostage in Belfast hotel’

Police have made an arrest following reports that a man with a gun had entered a hotel in Belfast and threatened staff and guests.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 7th May 2023, 21:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 22:25 BST

One man was held hostage during the incident on Sunday at the hotel on Ormeau Avenue, police said. Officers received a report just before 6.45pm that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened those present.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. "On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated. "Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7pm."

The spokesperson added: "The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. "It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm. "He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time. "I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. "Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23."