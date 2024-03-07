Man arrested after 'large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis' seized in Coalisland - 'Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break'
Inspector Knipe said: “Shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday morning, 6th March officers from Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Tactical Support Group colleagues carried out a search of a residential premises in the area.
“A large number of suspected cannabis plants were located and seized as a result of the search, and have now been taken away for further forensic examination.
“Officers arrested a man, aged 34, on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in connection with the search. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/