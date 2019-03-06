Man arrested after Newtownabbey creeper burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a creeper-style burglary in Newtownabbey during the early hours of yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “We received a report around 5.20am that entry had been gained to a house in the Doagh Road area sometime between 3am and 3.30am. It was reported that a white Mercedes E Class 200 sport convertible had been stolen.

“Earlier today, the vehicle was subsequently recovered in the Whiteabbey area. A 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and taking a motor vehicle without authority. He remains in custody, assisting with our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 112 of 05/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.