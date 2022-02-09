A PSNI officer was left injured.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in Clogher on Sunday, February 6.

The incident occurred shortly after 6.30am in the Crossowen Road area when the officer approached the car to speak to the driver.

Inspector Johnstone said: “As the officer approached the white BMW at a police cordon, the driver continued ahead in the vehicle, dragging the officer to the ground, before leaving the scene.

“The officer sustained leg injuries as a result of this incident and required hospital treatment.

“The vehicle was located abandoned nearby a short later. One man, aged in his forties, was later arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at, remain at and report an accident where injury was caused.

“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this incident, or the vehicle, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 465 of 6/2/22.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

