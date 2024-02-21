Man arrested after report of arson with intent to endanger life in Lisburn where extensive damage caused to a bedroom as a result of the fire at home in Woodland Park
In a statement Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At approximately 8.40am this morning, Wednesday 21st February, police received a report of a fire inside a house in the Woodland Park area of the city.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to a bedroom as a result of the fire, and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.
“A 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted criminal damage and two counts of assault on police.
“He remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 314 21/02/24.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Woodland Park area of the city on Wednesday morning between 6.30am and 8.40am, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/