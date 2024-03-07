Man arrested after report of sexual assault inside a Bangor retail premises - drunk man then kicks officer and headbutts another
In a statement, the PSNI say when officers attended shortly after 5pm, they located a man matching the description of the report, who appeared to be intoxicated and abusive towards staff.
The man was known to local officers, having breached his bail conditions, and was arrested for sexual assault and breach of bail.
Due to an injury sustained by himself, he was taken to hospital as he required treatment, however during this time he assaulted two officers, kicking one officer and head-butting the other.
He was further arrested for assault on police and remains in custody at this time.
Chief Inspector McGrattan said: "This incident highlights our message, that all assaults on police officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.
"Where possible a robust approach will be taken and those assaulting our officers, will be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their inexcusable actions.
“Thankfully our officers did not require hospital treatment and were fit to remain on duty, but these attacks on police must stop!”