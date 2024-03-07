Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, the PSNI say when officers attended shortly after 5pm, they located a man matching the description of the report, who appeared to be intoxicated and abusive towards staff.

The man was known to local officers, having breached his bail conditions, and was arrested for sexual assault and breach of bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to an injury sustained by himself, he was taken to hospital as he required treatment, however during this time he assaulted two officers, kicking one officer and head-butting the other.

Main Street Bangor

He was further arrested for assault on police and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: "This incident highlights our message, that all assaults on police officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

"Where possible a robust approach will be taken and those assaulting our officers, will be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their inexcusable actions.