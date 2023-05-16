Man arrested after search of two properties during probe into criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and C controlled drugs, suspicion of possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and suspicion of possessing criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

A woman walks past a banner in support of Ulster loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) east Belfast Battalion. Picture date: Tuesday November 30 2021.

“As a result of the searches, a number of items including cash, suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected tramadol tablets and suspected drug documentation were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following this morning’s arrest and seizure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”