Man arrested after shop staff are robbed at knifepoint

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Lisburn this morning.

Staff at the premises on Knockmore Road were threatened with a knife during the incident, which occurred shortly after 9:40am.

It is understood the thief made off with a sum of cash and a number of items from the shop.

“It is believed the man abandoned some clothing nearby shortly after the incident and we would ask anyone who may come across a red and black jacket, grey trousers or black sports bag not to touch them and contact police immediately,” Detective Sergeant McGrory said.

“A 27-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 256 18/01/19.”