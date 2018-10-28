Man arrested after stabbing in east Belfast

A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder in east Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 1.30am police received a report that the man had been stabbed in Global Crescent.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for a stab wound to his shoulder.

Police responded and a 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later. He remains in police custody at this time.

He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Global Crescent early this morning and who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 129 28/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.