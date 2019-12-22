Man arrested after stabbing incident in Co Tyrone

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in Strabane this morning (Sunday) have arrested a man.

Detective Sergeant Burns said: “Shortly before 2.10am, it was reported that a man in his 20s approached a flat in the Main Street area of the town.

“The man then knocked on the door and a male occupant armed with a knife assaulted the man. He received a stab wound injury to his leg as a result of the incident. The man was taken to hospital for his injury.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 253 22/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”