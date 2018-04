A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Lurgan last night.

Police said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the woman.

Her body was found at a house in Dill Avenue yesterday evening, Tuesday 3 April.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish cause of death.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody this morning assisting with enquiries.”