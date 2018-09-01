Man arrested as cannabis plants worth £39,000 are seized

Suspected cannabis plants with a street value of around £39,000 have been seized in Magherafelt.

Police have revealed that the seizure was made yesterday (Friday) at a dwelling in the Doon Road area of Magherafelt. A sum of cash was also seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following a further search of another property in the Draperstown/Straw area, a further sum of cash was seized.

“A man aged in his 20’s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis.

“He has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.”