Man arrested as NI road reopens after security alert

A security alert which closed a section of the Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, earlier has ended.

Police described a suspicious object found at the scene as "nothing untoward."

Inspector Johnstone said: “At around 1:20pm, the driver of a black BMW car was spoken to by police. The smell of cannabis was detected and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A & Class B controlled drugs and resisting police. Upon a further search of the vehicle, a suspicious object was discovered in the boot of the car.

“ATO were tasked to the scene and a section of the Ballygawley Road was closed as the object was examined.

“The object was declared nothing untoward and the road has now re-opened.

“The man remains in police custody assisting with their enquiries.”