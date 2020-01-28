Man arrested as police probe death in NI

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the death of a younger man in Co Down.

The man, aged in his twenties, died at Crochan Court in Bangor, a PSNI spokesman said.

The arrested man is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave police station.

Alliance councillor Karen Douglas expressed shock at the death in the Rathgill area.

“The discovery of a man’s body in a garden in Rathgill has been a great shock to the local community,” she said.

“Investigations into the cause of his tragic death are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information to pass it to the police on the 101 number or anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“I would offer my deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”