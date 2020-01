Detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 68-year-old Michael Kerr, who was discovered inside his Bangor home last year, on Tuesday, 19 November, have arrested a man in Birmingham on suspicion of murder.

A PSNI spokesman said the man, aged 50, has been taken to Musgrave Custody where he is currently being questioned.

