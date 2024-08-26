Man arrested by PSNI investigating murder of Spanish national Montserrat Martorell Elias in Londonderry
Montserrat Martorell Elias, 65, was found dead in the Harvey Street area of the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.
The PSNI said a short time ago that “a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite [in Belfast] for questioning, where he remains at this time”.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly added: "Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 225 24/08/24."