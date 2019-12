A 56-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and an offence linked to the running of an illegal lottery.

The man, who was arrested in the west Belfast area, has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned by detectives.

A number of searches were also carried out in the South and West Belfast areas and suspected canisters of Pepper Spray and CS Gas were seized.