Man arrested following a number of race hate related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area of Antrim and the search of a property in the Ballycraigy Drive area
Superintendent Fox said: "Following police investigations into racially motivated and sectarian hate crimes across the wider Ballycraigy area and the search of a property in the Ballycraigy Drive area of the town, officers arrested a 30 year-old man this morning and seized items for further examination.
"The man was arrested on suspicion of intimidation and criminal damage, relating to incidents within the Redford Grove and Ballycraigy area of Antrim.
"This arrest comes as dedicated officers were following up on a number of lines of enquiry in relation to a spate of recent crimes and incidents, which have caused great distress in the local community.
“We hope this arrest demonstrates how seriously we take reports of race related hate crimes and our commitment to bring offenders to justice, whilst supporting the victims and their families who are deeply affected by these reckless and despicable attacks.”
The man remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.