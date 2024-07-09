Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Antrim have made an arrest today, Tuesday 9th July, following a number of race hate related incidents in the area in recent weeks.

Superintendent Fox said: "Following police investigations into racially motivated and sectarian hate crimes across the wider Ballycraigy area and the search of a property in the Ballycraigy Drive area of the town, officers arrested a 30 year-old man this morning and seized items for further examination.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of intimidation and criminal damage, relating to incidents within the Redford Grove and Ballycraigy area of Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This arrest comes as dedicated officers were following up on a number of lines of enquiry in relation to a spate of recent crimes and incidents, which have caused great distress in the local community.

“We hope this arrest demonstrates how seriously we take reports of race related hate crimes and our commitment to bring offenders to justice, whilst supporting the victims and their families who are deeply affected by these reckless and despicable attacks.”