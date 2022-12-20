News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested following 'devastating' death of a woman in Lurgan

Police last night arrested a man after the ‘devastating’ death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

By Gemma Murray and PA
In a statement the PSNI said that one man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have described her death as “suspicious”.

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said people in the area woke up to the devastating news that a woman had died.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in County Armagh. Police are currently at the scene at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.
“We don’t know any details as yet, just that police are treating the death as suspicious,” he said.

“The young lady is from a well known and highly respected family within the Lurgan and Craigavon area.

“Speaking with the lady’s aunt this morning, she told me on Sunday she was with the family celebrating the excitement of the World Cup final, and her parents got a knock on the door this morning to say their daughter had died.

“At a time when most are looking forward to celebrating Christmas, this family are preparing to bury their daughter, it’s really sad.”

