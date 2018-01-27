Man arrested following explosion in east Belfast

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life following an incident in east Belfast last night (January 26).

Shortly after 8:15pm a member of the public reported an explosion in the Fraser Pass area, just off the Ballymacarrett Road.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested early this morning on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley said no one was injured in the incident and confirmed that police enquiries are ongoing.