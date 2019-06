Police in Dungannon have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £10,000.

The seizure was made during a proactive search yesterday (Friday) at Killymaddy Hill.

A large quantity of herbal cannabis was also recovered during the Mid Ulster District Support Team operation.

Police say a 55-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of drugs offences. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries and forensic testing of the suspected drugs.