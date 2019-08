Police arrested a male yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 13) at Meadow Lane, Portadown on suspicion of begging.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report that a male was begging and producing a card that he could not speak English and needed money for feeding his baby.

The man was arrested on Tuesday.

“This male has now been charged with the offence of begging under the Vagrancy Act 1824 and will be attending court in the near future.”

The spokesman concluded: “Report this activity to Police on 101.”