Man arrested for spitting on police officer ‘got no respect’

A man who complained of getting no respect after spitting on a police officer must complete 80 hours community service, a judge has ordered.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Mohammad Taberbouebt also tried to head-butt the constable during his arrest.

Prosecutors said the outburst occurred while police were in the Agincourt Avenue area of the city dealing with a parade on July 1.

Officers then observed an altercation between Taberbouebt and a woman in the middle of the road.

The defendant, a 40-year-old Algerian national with an address at Collingwood Avenue, Belfast, became aggressive and had to be restrained.

According to a Crown lawyer the policeman managed to deflect his attempted head-butt.

“The defendant then spat twice on the constable, hitting him on the body armour and overalls,” the prosecutor said.

Taberbouebt was arrested for assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

The court was told he replied: “What is this judgment? I don’t get respect.”

Defence barrister Luke Curran disclosed that Taberbouebt has been in Northern Ireland for 18 years.

He has been unable to work due to issues with the Home Office, counsel added.

Based on the convictions for disorderly behaviour and assault on police, District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a total of 80 hours community service.