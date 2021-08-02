Man arrested in Carrickfergus as part of investigation into South East Antrim UDA

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

The arrest was made with with the assistance of TSG search teams following the search of a property in the Greenisland area.

The man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “The arrest and search conducted this morning is further evidence of our commitment to end paramilitary organised drug criminality in all its forms.

“The quantity of Class A and B controlled drugs removed from the streets not only removes these dangerous drugs from circulation, it also will impact on the groups’ finances and ability to cause harm.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/