Man arrested in Charlotte Murray probe

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray arrested a man on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The 47-year-old man was arrested in the Moy area earlier today on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

“He has been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Police have seized a number of electronic devices for examination as part of the investigation.”

Johnny Miller, from Redford Park in Dungannon, was convicted of Ms Murray’s murder on Tuesday following a four-week trial.

Miller insisted throughout the trial that he did not kill Ms Murray and he did not believe she was dead.

However, the jury was unanimous in its guilty verdict.