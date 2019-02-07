Man arrested in connection with Jim Donegan murder - police issue Evofit image of suspected gunman

The P.S.N.I. has arrested a 63 year-old man in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan who was gunned down outside a Northern Ireland school in December.

The 63 year-old was arrested in the west Belfast area on Thursday morning.

The Evofit of the suspected gunman issued by the police.

The P.S.N.I. has also carried out the search of a property.

Detectives have also released an Evofit image of what they believe to be the suspected gunman.

Mr Donegan was gunned down in front of schoolchildren and parents in west Belfast as he sat in his car waiting to pick up his 13 year-old son from school.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery from the P.S.N.I.’s Major Investigation Team described the gunman responsible for the killing as an "extremely dangerous individual".

“I have released an Evofit image of what the suspected gunman may look like in the hope that someone may have seen this person who murdered Jim and put the lives of countless children at risk." said D.C.I. Montgomery.

"I am appealing to the community to help me put this extremely dangerous individual behind bars.

If anyone recognises this person or has any information that could assist with the investigation, please contact 101 and ask for the detectives in Seapark investigating Jim Donegan’s murder, quoting reference number CCS 741 04/12/18.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”